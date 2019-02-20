App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about 'Galaxy Fold', Samsung's first foldable smartphone

Right before the launch date, popular leakster Evan Blass has revealed that the foldable phone would be called as Galaxy Fold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Source: Imgur
Source: Imgur
Whatsapp

Samsung is all set to launch a new set of devices tonight at the Mobile World Conference (MWC). Although the company teased the launch of its 10th Galaxy S series smartphone, there have been reports that say the company would also be releasing the Galaxy Foldable phone at the ‘Unpacked’ event.

Samsung did give a glimpse of the foldable smartphone in November last year but did not provide any details on its specifications or the launch date. Since then there have been rumours about the phone, especially with the name. There have been rumours that Samsung would name the device as ‘Galaxy F’ or Galaxy Fold. There were even brief rumours that the company would name it the Galaxy Flex. Right before the launch date, popular Evan Blass has revealed that the foldable phone would be called as Galaxy Fold.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the Blass's claim.

Interestingly, two official press render images have leaked on the website Imgur. These images need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the authenticity of the leaked photos has not been verified yet. The pictures show the smartphone unfolded, with a wallpaper of a butterfly on both the displays. The first foldable smartphone from Samsung would offer two displays— one that measures 4.58-inch and the other measures 7.3-inch. Once folded, the smaller 4.58-inch would offer an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 1960 x 840 pixels. The larger display when unfolded would offer a tablet-like size of 7.3-inch that would have an aspect ratio of 4.2:3 with a resolution of 2152 x 1526 pixels. In terms of power, the Galaxy Fold is expected to come with an Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8 GB RAM. In terms of storage, it is rumoured that the smartphone would have internal storage up to 512 GB. The Galaxy Fold is also rumoured to have two batteries, one on each side. Each battery would have a capacity of 2,190 mAh making it a total of 4,380 mAh.It is also rumoured to support 5G networks. Users interested in buying Samsung’s first foldable smartphone would have to shell out around $1,800 ( roughly Rs 1,28,000). 

related news

As stated earlier, these details are rumours and have not been confirmed by Samsung. However, these rumours could be true as a promotional video was leaked on Samsung Vietnam’s YouTube channel which was pulled down later. We will have to wait till the company unveils the smartphone tonight along with the Galaxy S10 series. 
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Foldable smartphone #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy F #Samsung Galaxy fold #Samsung Unpacked

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.