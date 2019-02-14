Galaxy S10: From camera to display, here's all you can expect

The Galaxy Unpacked event is less than a week away and numerous speculations over the specifications of new Galaxy S10 models have made their way online.

Rumours of the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 E flooded the internet weeks ahead of the event, which is being held on February 20 in San Francisco. Here's a look at what fans can expect at Galaxy Unpacked.

Chipset

The Galaxy S10 models could feature Samsung's Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset depending on the region. Both flagship SoCs offer a significant bump in performance over the Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 845 chipset. While recent benchmarks give the 855 an edge in performance, the Exynos 9820 is capable of 8K video capture up to 30fps and 4K up to 150fps.

Display

Expect a curved edge AMOLED with HDR+ support and QHD screen resolution. Samsung is likely to adopt and Infinity-O design with the front camera or cameras built into the screen (few companies have managed to drill holes in OLEDs). You can expect a super-fast and responsive ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Camera

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Samsung unveiled two camera sensors – the first a 48MP ISOCELL Bright GMI, and second a 32MP ISOCELL Bright GD1. Considering Samsung will be looking to surpass camera performance on phones like the Pixel 3 XL and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, there's a lot to look forward to in terms of camera capability in the upcoming S10 models.

Connectivity

The Samsung Exynos 9820 features a Cat LTE modem, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 boasts an X24 LTE modem. Both modems support up to 2000 Mbps download and 316 Mbps upload speeds. However, it's still unclear which of the Galaxy S10 models will feature support for 5G, but one of them definitely will.

Battery

There's nothing special about the rumours of the Galaxy S10 battery capacity. However, both the 855 and 9820 chipsets are engineered to offer major performance improvements in power efficiency.