Samsung sends invites for Galaxy S10

It is official! Samsung has sent invites for the unveiling of its next-generation Galaxy S smartphones- Galaxy S10.

The event, titled UNPACKED, will be held in San Francisco. The launch of the device is on February 20 and leaks suggest that the phone will have four variants in total.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on 20 February at 7 pm GMT. This places the launch several days ahead of the Mobile World Conference, where it was speculated that Samsung would launch the S10.

There have been several leaks online about the Galaxy S10, wherein a display panel is seen having a hole in it. The hole will comprise a selfie camera (or two). The leaks also suggest that the phone will have an edge-to-edge screen, thanks to the 'Infinity-O' display that Samsung unveiled with the Galaxy A8s.

There is also speculation that the S10 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be the first time that Samsung will launch four variants of its flagship series smartphones. The four versions of the S10 are supposedly titled as S10 E, S10 (6.1-inch), S10 Plus (6.4-inch) and a 5G variant that will be launched in spring. The 5G variant will have different specifications as per reports.

Other leaked specifications include the smartphone having up to six cameras - two in the front and four at the back. Also expect a performance bump thanks to fast UFS 3.0 storage and a move to the Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 depending on where in the world you buy, and an Android 9.0 Pie operating system topped with Samsung's own OneUI. In terms of storage, the top variant is expected to have 12GB RAM and 1TB storage on board

The phone is expected to be priced cheaper than the S9, which was priced starting from $719. It is set to launch on February 20 and would be available on pre-order immediately. However, looking at Samsung’s past launches of the Galaxy S series, expect the phone to go on sale during mid-March, 2019.