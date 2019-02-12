Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 02:21 PM IST

Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung could unveil its foldable smartphone at its annual event

Samsung will likely talk about its foldable phone in detail or showcase a full-fledged folding smartphone at the MWC 2019.

The wait for Galaxy Unpacked - Samsung's annual event this year is almost over but Samsung isn’t done teasing the launch of their flagship Galaxy phones.

A video by the South Korean giant has teased an interesting addition to its Galaxy series - a foldable smartphone, presumably titled the Galaxy X, Galaxy F, Galaxy Flex, you get the gist.

The video teases Korean language imagery sliding across two screens alongside the words – “The future of mobile will unfold on Feb. 20, 2019,” spelt out in English.

Smartphone enthusiasts can expect more than just a flash of a folding phone prototype. With brands like Xiaomi, Huawei and LG also planning mega unveils at the Mobile World Congress, little under a week after the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 20th of February.

Samsung will likely talk about its foldable phone in detail or showcase a full-fledged folding smartphone at the event.

Samsung hasn’t revealed details about its foldable smartphone, other than teasing it in a video. However, UI details have been unveiled. The UI will offer continuity between both displays, which will allow you to use an app on the front screen and pick up where you left off on the internal display as soon as you open the phone.

The interface layout will automatically change depending on whether the device is folded or unfolded. Google recently confirmed that Android would support foldable devices in the future.

While Samsung is likely to showcase a version of the first foldable Galaxy smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the phone itself may not be available for purchase until the following month.

The new foldable phone will support 5G internet speed and is expected to leave a considerable dent in your wallet.

Samsung’s foldable smartphone is estimated to retail for $1800 to $2500.

And, while the device is touted as “the only device you’ll need”, the estimated price tag may still not be justified.
