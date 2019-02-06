App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Unpacked event, FCC confirms 3 models of Samsung's Galaxy S series

As FCC confirm three models of the Galaxy S series will debut at Samsung's Unpacked event on the 20th of Feb, we can't help but speculate.

Carlsen Martin
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off on the February 20, 2019. The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently confirmed three smartphones would debut at the event, the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. FCC filings that are made public don’t reveal much in terms of specs of devices other than connectivity information.

The FCC filings show that the Galaxy S10 will be one of the first smartphones to support the newest WiFi protocol which supports better range and faster speeds, Wi-Fi 6. However, the upgrade won’t do much in terms of improvement, as Wi-Fi 6 routers are a rarity; instead, it offers more of a future-proofing solution than anything else.

Amid rumours of the Galaxy S10, a fresh a Geekbench listing shows a model of the Galaxy S series with Samsung’s Exynos 9820 chipset marginally beating the Snapdragon 855 version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Galaxy S10 Plus (Snapdragon 855) –

3,413 single core and 10,256 multi-core performance

Samsung Galaxy S model, presumably S10 Plus (Exynos 9820) –

4,472 single core and 10,387 multi-core performance

While earlier Galaxy S10 benchmarks with the Exynos 9820 chipset weren’t very impressive, the new results are heating up on Apple A12 Bionic chipset (4,797 single-core scores and a multi-core score of 11,267) that powers the iPhone XS.

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are rumoured to adopt Samsung’s Infinity-O display, in-display fingerprint scanner and triple-camera setup. Samsung is also rumoured to offer a budget Galaxy S10 smartphone, namely the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite or S10E.

Speculated price range of the three confirmed Galaxy S series smartphones:
Handset Rumoured Price Range (Rs) Rumoured Storage (GB)
Galaxy S10 E   35,000 - 40,000 128 GB
Galaxy S10   65,000 - 90,000 128 GB / 512 GB
Galaxy S10 Plus   75,000 - 1,00,000 128 GB / 512 GB
Additionally, Samsung is also rumoured to release a model or models of the Galaxy S series with 1 TB storage, the price for which still remains largely unclear. Samsung may also unveil an ultra-powerful S10 5G handset that will surpass the S10 Plus in size, speed and functionality.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:19 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

