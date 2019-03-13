Android Q beta program would support more devices

Google launches a new Android update every year at the Google I/O. Many manufacturers and developers participate in the beta testing program to get the best and the latest features of the company’s pre-release software. A report states that this year, Android Q beta would support more devices than before.



Seems like Google opened up the bug tracker for submitting bugs related to the Android Q beta. The link to check for existing bugs filters by date created after March 11th.

Are you ready for Android Q? https://t.co/MQj25b6XXZ pic.twitter.com/EZkNNFmCbW March 11, 2019

Android Q beta would be available starting today, and a report by Android Police states that more number of devices would support the beta testing software compared to last year. The report states that Google has released a bug tracker for Android Q and the codes reveal that Google would roll out the beta version of the next Android version starting today. Mishaal Rahmaan from XDA Developers was the first one to find out about the bug tracker. He uploaded a screenshot estimating the date of the beta-software roll out.

Previously, Google released the beta software to only Pixel and Nexus devices but last year, the company decided to roll out Android P beta to devices from seven more manufacturers. Android P beta support was provided to flagship devices of companies like Essential, Oppo, Nokia, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Sony. This year, it is expected that Google would add support to Android One partners like Poco and Redmi.

Android Q is expected to add many new features along with upgrading security and data privacy. The next update is also expected to add support for dark mode and gesture control on all Android devices. The OS is also said to have native support for 3D biometric facial recognition like Apple devices.

While the beta update may be available, it is usually very unstable at the beginning. Users can expect a stable beta 2 release date announcement at the Google I/O which starts on May 7.