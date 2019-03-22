App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New era in gaming: All you need to know about Google Stadia

Google set to usher in a new era in gaming with the launch of their much-anticipated Stadia cloud gaming platform.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Google has announced its fully-functional cloud gaming platform titled Stadia during a keynote at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The new platform makes quite the promise of allowing users to play AAA games on just about any device with a screen and an internet connection directly through a Chrome browser. Stadia aims to eliminate the need for expensive PC hardware by streaming games from a server in a remote location (data center) to a browser on your device.

Google experimented with the concept of cloud game streaming in 2018 – then titled Project Stream — by streaming Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey through Chrome’s web browser for a few trial participants.

The tech giant has come a long way since then claiming up to 60 FPS at 4K resolution when the service launches and up to 120 fps at 8K resolution in the future. Today, two of the most powerful consoles on the market – Xbox One X and Sony PlayStation 4 Pro can run certain games on 4K at 60 fps. Let’s put that into perspective, imagine being able to play similar games on a browser; any browser.

Google  Stadia Official Trailer

related news

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, referring to AAA titles; "We learned that we could bring a triple-A game to any device with a Chrome browser and an internet connection."

Stadia also aims to solve latency issues that most streaming services suffer from while streaming high-end games. In games where a split-second reaction can make the difference between winning and losing, high latency rates infuriate players.

Google Controller

Google has also released a controller aside their Stadia streaming service. The controller looks similar to most console gamepads with an additional button for capturing and sharing games directly to YouTube. To avoid lag, Google claims its Stadia controller can connect directly to the Internet by independently communicating with Google’s servers.

Stadia will allow users to stream games from the cloud to a Google Pixel phone, Chromecast or Chrome browser. Google claims that Stadia will launch in the US, Canada, UK and Europe at some point in 2019.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,500; OMCs, IT ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

BJP CEC meet again today, second list of candidates including those fo ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.