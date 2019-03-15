Google’s cloud gaming plans have begun to materialise in time for GDC 2019

Google is already a few steps ahead of Microsoft, one of its biggest rivals in the cloud game streaming space. Google displayed a beta version of its game streaming service ‘Project Stream’ at the end of 2018. The service worked on the Chrome browser and offered Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Odyssey to play in 1080p at 60fps. Running the game required a 25Mbps broadband connection to avoid latency issues.

Google’s dedicated press event at this Games Developers Conference (GDC) might give consumers a first glimpse of the company’s long-awaited cloud gaming platform. Project Yeti (Previously Project Stream) is said to feature several improvements from experience learned by engineers during the beta test. Additionally, a patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office has already provided a glimpse of what hardware for this new platform could look like.

As per reports, the patent document shows off a controller-like device, which will play a pivotal role in Google’s upcoming game service streaming platform. According to Yanko Design (The company that published design renders based on the patent description), Google’s patent application detailed an internet-connected game controller independent of any one host device. With Microsoft’s recent Project xCloud demonstration, Google will be looking to up their game and showcase a more improved product at GDC 2019.

Game streaming services aren’t new with Sony’s PlayStation Now and Nvidia’s GeForce Now available for a quite a few years. But both services have failed to make any real headway in a mostly untapped market.

With Google’s Project Yeti, gamers could be in for a radical shakeup to the entire game streaming experience. Imagine being able to play the latest AAA titles on a Chromebook or Pixel. And 5G could revolutionise the service even further as it provides mobile internet speeds that could make game streaming without a Wi-Fi network possible. The search giant's cloud game streaming service could potentially give consumers a first glance of 'Netflix for games'.