App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Project xCloud? All you need to know about Microsoft cloud game streaming service

Microsoft’s vision for xCloud is to provide a cloud gaming service that can stream games to PCs, consoles and mobile devices.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Preparation for the future of platform gaming is well underway with Microsoft sharing information and the first look at Project xCloud. The software maker originally unveiled xCloud as its new cloud game streaming service last year.

Microsoft’s vision for xCloud is to provide a cloud gaming service that can stream games to PCs, consoles and mobile devices. The company’s CEO Satya Nadella promised trails for the long-awaited service would commence later this year. And while there’s not a lot of details about xCloud or its release date, Microsoft recently demonstrated xCloud publicly for the first time.

During Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event, the company showed off the capability of Project xCloud. Streaming Forza Horizon 4 from the company’s Azure data centres to an Android device. The demonstration was aimed at showing audiences how easy it would be to stream games from the cloud to mobile devices. Project xCloud aims at fulfilling Microsoft’s greater vision of offering gamers the promise of cross-platform autonomy.

Cloud-game streaming will bring its own set of complex, multi-faceted challenges, which are otherwise absent in other forms of digital entertainment. Games are based on interactive experiences that can change based on a player’s input. Microsoft will have to address latency issues, be able to support a large user network, prevent frame rate drops and graphical support fidelity.

related news

The company is already conducting tests by running titles on smartphones and tablet, which can be played via touch or with Bluetooth Xbox controllers. While Microsoft does have the hardware, gaming and enterprise expertise to pull off their vision, Project xCloud is far from being publicly ready.

Microsoft's xCloud demonstration has come a week after Google teased the unveiling of its vision of the future of gaming during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this month including the introduction of “Project Stream”, Google’s game streaming service. However, unlike Microsoft’s Project xCloud, scheduled to launch somewhere next year, Google’s recent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey demo on Project Stream is being offered in public beta.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:45 am

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Facebook Under Criminal Investigation Over Data Deals With Tech Compan ...

6 Things You Need to Know about Health Insurance before Buying One for ...

Rahul Khanna's Shirtless Pic on Instagram Left His Fans 'Distracted', ...

Instagram Update: Now You Can Turn Off The Notifications With New 'Pau ...

Angelina Jolie Dresses to Kill in Pearl Grey Versace Gown at Dumbo Pre ...

India vs Australia: Five Players Who Shone Brightest for Australia in ...

Designers Pledge for Child Labour-free Fashion World

Since You Aren't a Sadhu Anymore, Start Thinking About Money, SC Tells ...

Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Memes and Jokes Hit the Internet After ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Mehra's toilet katha i ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.