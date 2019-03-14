What is Project xCloud? All you need to know about Microsoft cloud game streaming service

Preparation for the future of platform gaming is well underway with Microsoft sharing information and the first look at Project xCloud. The software maker originally unveiled xCloud as its new cloud game streaming service last year.

Microsoft’s vision for xCloud is to provide a cloud gaming service that can stream games to PCs, consoles and mobile devices. The company’s CEO Satya Nadella promised trails for the long-awaited service would commence later this year. And while there’s not a lot of details about xCloud or its release date, Microsoft recently demonstrated xCloud publicly for the first time.

During Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event, the company showed off the capability of Project xCloud. Streaming Forza Horizon 4 from the company’s Azure data centres to an Android device. The demonstration was aimed at showing audiences how easy it would be to stream games from the cloud to mobile devices. Project xCloud aims at fulfilling Microsoft’s greater vision of offering gamers the promise of cross-platform autonomy.

Cloud-game streaming will bring its own set of complex, multi-faceted challenges, which are otherwise absent in other forms of digital entertainment. Games are based on interactive experiences that can change based on a player’s input. Microsoft will have to address latency issues, be able to support a large user network, prevent frame rate drops and graphical support fidelity.

The company is already conducting tests by running titles on smartphones and tablet, which can be played via touch or with Bluetooth Xbox controllers. While Microsoft does have the hardware, gaming and enterprise expertise to pull off their vision, Project xCloud is far from being publicly ready.

Microsoft's xCloud demonstration has come a week after Google teased the unveiling of its vision of the future of gaming during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this month including the introduction of “Project Stream”, Google’s game streaming service. However, unlike Microsoft’s Project xCloud, scheduled to launch somewhere next year, Google’s recent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey demo on Project Stream is being offered in public beta.