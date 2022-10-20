Google Go edition of Android 13 for budget smartphones launched; check details

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google has announced the Go edition for Android 13. The stripped-down variant of the operating system is meant to run on entry-level budget smartphones with up to 3GB of RAM.

The search and technology giant introduced the Go edition with Android Oreo (8.1) in 2017, and has since consistently released a version for budget smartphones since then. Like the other Go editions, Android 13 Go is a stripped version of the OS, retaining only the necessary apps and removing everything else.

Google's own apps like Gmail and Chrome have also been optimized for Go, making them less resource hungry.

"When we introduced Android (Go edition) five years ago, we tailored our core mobile platform to power affordable phones with limited memory and storage," wrote Charmaine D'Silva, Director, Product management, Android, in a blog post.

Google said that over 250 million monthly active devices are powered by Android Go, with nearly 180 million of those accounts coming online in the last twelve months.

With Android 13 Go, Google is also promising direct software updates without having to, "wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest."

The company will also retain its Material You design language for the Go edition, along with customizable color schemes based on the wallpaper. Some of Android 13's key features will also be ported over, like Notification Permissions, App Language preference and more.

Google said that new devices featuring Android 13 Go will be launching in 2023.