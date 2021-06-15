MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Global smartphone shipments to rise by 12% in 2021, 5G devices to outsell 4G models in 2022: Report

Canalys analysts also forecast 5G smartphone shipments will surpass 4G models in 2022.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Canalys Report: Global Smartphone Shipments to Rise in 2021

Canalys Report: Global Smartphone Shipments to Rise in 2021

The smartphone market saw a 7 percent decline in global shipments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  However, analysts from Canalys predict that the market will recover in 2021, forecasting a surge in the adoption of 5G handsets.

While the report notes that the market will bounce back as countries begin to lift restrictions, the bounce-back will be limited due to a shortage of components. Canalys VP of Mobility Nicole Peng noted “As key components, such as chipsets and memory, increase in price, smartphone vendors must decide whether to absorb that cost or pass it on to consumers.”

But despite the bottleneck, Canalys forecasts that global smartphone shipments are expected to reach 1.4 billion units in 2021, an increase of 12 percent over last year. Canalys analysts noted that smartphone makers will prioritise focusing the flow of shipments in more lucrative markets such as the US, China, and Western Europe at the expense of Africa and Latin America where profit margins are narrower.

5G Phones

Canalys also predicts that smartphone markets will push greater allocation of units to carriers over the open market. Analysts also forecast a rise in 5G smartphone shipments to 43 percent in 2021 as opposed to 37 percent of all global shipments last year. Additionally, 5G shipments are expected to overtake the total 4G units sold in 2022.

Close

Related stories

Much of the growth of 5G smartphones in 2021 will be attributed to affordable (sub-$300) 5G devices, which are expected to account for 32 percent of all 5G smartphones shipped.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Canalys #smartphones
first published: Jun 15, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.