LG Velvet Dual Screen Smartphone up for pre-order in India; price starts from Rs 36,990

The LG Velvet Dual Screen smartphone is now up for pre-order in India through Flipkart. The LG Velvet handset arrives with a single screen or in a combo with the dual-screen attachment. The listing suggests that the phone will release on November 12.

LG Velvet Price in India

The LG Velvet Dual Screen is priced at 49,990 in India, although you can get the phone without the second display for Rs 36,990. However, the phone is not listed without the second screen on Flipkart.

LG Velvet Offers

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on transactions with American Express cards and 10 percent discount (up to Rs 1,500) on Federal Bank debit cards. You can also get a Rs 5,000 discount using RBL Bank credit and debit cards.

LG Velvet Specifications

The LG Velvet is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC in India, rather than the Snapdragon 765G on the global variant. This is somewhat of a letdown considering the Snapdragon 845 chip is over two years old now. The phone is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The Velvet sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1080x2460) FullVision POLED display, while the Dual Screen attachment is shipped with an identical 6.8-inch panel. The LG Velvet Dual Screen handset packs a 4,300 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support.

The LG Velvet runs on Android 10. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader and is IP68 rated with MIL-STD-810G certification. Connectivity options on the LG Velvet, include LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C port.

For optics, the LG Velvet gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The LG Velvet is available in Black and Aurora Silver colour options.