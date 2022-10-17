English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Fossil launches Gen6 Wellness edition in India: Check price, features

    The smartwatch has been priced at Rs 24,245 in India

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Fossil)

    (Image Courtesy: Fossil)

    Fossil has launched the Gen6 Wellness edition in India. The fitness-themed smartwatch runs on Google's WearOS 3 platform.

    Pricing and availability

    Fossil has priced the smartwatch at Rs 24,245 in India and also sells silicone straps for Rs 2,432. The watch has been launched globally and will be available online through Fossil's store and offline at authorised Fossil retail stores.

    Specifications

    The Gen6 Wellness edition has a 1.29-inch always-on display with physical buttons on the side that can be customised.

    Close

    Related stories

    You get 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, and comes with a variety of watch faces, out of the Wellness Gauge watch face is exclusive to the Wellness edition.

    The 44mm case is available in three different variants - Black, Silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold stainless steel. The smartwatch is also water resistant up to 3ATM, which means the body is rain/splash resistant but should not be submerged in water.

    Rounding out the specifications is support for Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, NFC and a suite of sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, compass, ppg heart rate, SpO2, IR and ambient light sensors.

    “Innovation is our DNA at Fossil, and we constantly strive to create products that are on the cutting edge of style and technology," said John Verghese, MD, Fossil India.

    "Our latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is our most advanced smartwatch yet, that uses the Google Wear OS and our array of integrated health metrics to offer a transformative wellness experience to our fitness-first users. We are excited to unveil this brand new range for our consumers, furthering our commitment to raising the bar for timepieces,” he added.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #fitness tracker #fossil #Fossil Gen6 Wellness Edition #Google #smartwatches #wearos
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 05:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.