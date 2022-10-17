Fossil launches Gen6 Wellness edition in India: Check price, features

(Image Courtesy: Fossil)

Fossil has launched the Gen6 Wellness edition in India. The fitness-themed smartwatch runs on Google's WearOS 3 platform.

Pricing and availability

Fossil has priced the smartwatch at Rs 24,245 in India and also sells silicone straps for Rs 2,432. The watch has been launched globally and will be available online through Fossil's store and offline at authorised Fossil retail stores.

Specifications

The Gen6 Wellness edition has a 1.29-inch always-on display with physical buttons on the side that can be customised.

You get 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, and comes with a variety of watch faces, out of the Wellness Gauge watch face is exclusive to the Wellness edition.

The 44mm case is available in three different variants - Black, Silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold stainless steel. The smartwatch is also water resistant up to 3ATM, which means the body is rain/splash resistant but should not be submerged in water.

Rounding out the specifications is support for Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, NFC and a suite of sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, compass, ppg heart rate, SpO2, IR and ambient light sensors.

“Innovation is our DNA at Fossil, and we constantly strive to create products that are on the cutting edge of style and technology," said John Verghese, MD, Fossil India.

"Our latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is our most advanced smartwatch yet, that uses the Google Wear OS and our array of integrated health metrics to offer a transformative wellness experience to our fitness-first users. We are excited to unveil this brand new range for our consumers, furthering our commitment to raising the bar for timepieces,” he added.