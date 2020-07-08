Fake TikTok links injected with malware being spread via SMS and WhatsApp, warns Maharashtra Cyber Police

The Maharashtra Cyber Police warned citizens not to click on Tiktok links as they may contain malware aimed at capturing user data.

An official told PTI that the department had found that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links to snare people who want to download the video-sharing device that is now banned in the country along with several other Chinese apps.

He said online fraudsters were sending links through WhatsApp and text messages to trap gullible netizens.

TikTok is among the list of 59 Chinese apps banned by the government over data security concerns. The ban on TikTok has been a boon for several apps that offer similar video-sharing services. However, hackers and scammers can take advantage of the situation and get hold of the victim’s user data.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police, therefore, has warned citizens to be careful while opening links that they receive from unknown sources.

These hackers can import malware on to the device through various phishing techniques. Malware is short for ‘malicious software’, which as the name suggests is a software that features the payload for accessing the victim’s data. This software installs a program which includes various types of malware like ransomware, spyware, trojans, worms, etc., which are designed to either damage a system or a network or delete/alter/ hijack data on that system.

