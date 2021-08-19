MARKET NEWS

Exclusive | Vivo Y21 launch date revealed; phone to be slimmest in segment with 5000 mAh battery

We can expect the Vivo Y21 price in India to be around Rs 15,000.

Pranav Hegde
August 19, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Representative image. This is not the Vivo Y21

Vivo Y21 launch in India is scheduled for August 20, according to our industry sources. The new Y-series Vivo phone will launch in India with a 5000 mAh battery. It will be the slimmest smartphone in its segment with an 8mm thickness despite packing a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo is yet to announce the official launch date of the device. However, our source claims that the device will debut in India on August 20. The 5000 mAh battery will support 18W fast charging. 

Moneycontrol has reached out to Vivo to get official confirmation and is awaiting a response.

According to a recent report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y21 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It will come with 4GB of RAM and 1GB of extended RAM support. In addition, the device will have 128GB of internal storage.

At the front, the phone has a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box.

On the back is a dual-camera setup. The phone has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

The company recently launched the Vivo Y53s in India as a budget smartphone under Rs 20,000. We can expect the Vivo Y21 price in India to be around Rs 15,000.
