Exclusive: OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G launch in India slated for mid-July

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G is coming soon to India. Our industry source tells us that the premium OPPO smartphone under the Reno branding will launch in India in mid-July. The company is currently working on fixing the Reno 6 Pro 5G India launch date.

OPPO launched the Reno6 Pro 5G in China earlier this year. The latest Reno smartphone sits between the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro Plus. Among the three 5G smartphones, our source tells us that the smartphone manufacturer is bringing the Reno6 Pro 5G to India. OPPO, which is among the top-five smartphone companies in India, will launch the Reno6 Pro 5G as a successor to the Reno5 Pro 5G launched earlier this year.

The Reno6 Pro 5G comes with some design tweaks and upgrades over the outgoing model. Although not confirmed, we can expect the India variant of the upcoming 5G phone to feature the same specs and features that come on board with the variant launched in China.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G specifications include a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate support, just like the Reno5 Pro 5G. The upcoming OPPO phone also gets a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

The noticeable upgrade, other than the overall design, comes under the hood. The Reno5 Pro 5G came with a Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Considering the India variant of Reno6 Pro 5G is the same as the Chinese model, it will feature MediaTek’s most powerful chipset, the Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It also gets a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone is 7.6mm thick and weighs 177 grams.

In terms of optics, the OPPO 5G smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The phone also has two 2MP sensors on the back.

As expected, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with a layer of ColorOS 11 on top. The device was launched in China for CNY 3,499 (around Rs 39,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 3,799 (around Rs 43,200). We can expect the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G price in India to be around Rs 40,000 for the base variant.