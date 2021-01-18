Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 64 MP quad cameras: Check price, features

Oppo just unveiled the Reno5 Pro 5G globally. In India, the Reno5 Pro 5G debuts as the first phone in the Reno series to offer 5G connectivity. It is also the first phone in India powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the mid-range Reno5 Pro.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno5 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 35,990 and is available in a sole 8GB/128GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Oppo India’s e-store, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Sangeetha, among other retailers. It will go on sale starting January 22, while pre-orders will be available later today.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Launch Offers

For the first three days of the sale, Oppo is offering 10 percent cashback for customers using ICICI Bank and HFDC Bank cards. Users can also avail Rs 2,500 cashback on Zest Money, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank cards. Customers using Paytm will get 11 percent instant cashback in their Paytm Wallet. Oppo is also offering 120GB of cloud storage for 12 months.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Specs

The Oppo Reno5 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is not expandable. The Reno5 Pro 5G packs a 4350 mAh battery with 65W fast charging adapter bundled in the retail box. The Reno5 Pro also sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G opts for a 64 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone also gets a 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the Reno5 Pro gets a 32 MP front camera tucked away in the hole punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Reno5 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint reader. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is available in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour options.