E3 2022 could be cancelled, according to reports

A couple of weeks ago, The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the body responsible for organising Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), had cancelled in-person attendance for the 2022 event, citing health concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESA had said that it was, "incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

According to new reports, that may never happen as it seems like the event has been cancelled altogether. Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb had uploaded a video on TikTok, reposting it on his YouTube channel where he said, "E3's been cancelled. Well, physically it's been cancelled, digitally also probably cancelled."

He said that most of the industry's attention would be on the Summer Games Fest 2022, whose dates will soon be announced.

Grubb said that it was going to be a real "Game Mess" and said that it was "probably going to be a mixture of Summer Games Fest and some things may be kind of limping into E3."

The phrasing of the sentence with "probably" does not inspire much confidence, and given Grubb's previous reports, E3 2022 likely is cancelled.

E3's waning popularity has been talked about a lot in the last few years, with big names like Sony and Nintendo pulling out of the event. Then COVID-19 hit, and ESA was forced to cancel the 2020 event.

The 2021 event was virtual-only and despite being free to everyone, a lot of publishers prefered releasing teasers and trailers for upcoming games, through their own channels.