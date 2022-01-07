E3 2022 to be an online-only event again

(Image Courtesy: Dexerto)

E3 2022 will move to an online-only format again for this year, following health and safety concerns due to the ongoing Omicron surge.

Electronic Software Association (ESA) made the announcement, for what will be the second year of E3 online.

In a statement shared with GamesBeat, ESA said, "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

COVID-19 concerns had pushed last year's E3 to be online-only as well. The 2020 event was also cancelled, during the peak of Coronavirus infections.

Some fans felt that the E3 concept was already starting to run dry, with big players like Sony and Nintendo, not choosing to attend in 2019. Then the cancellation of the 2020 event happened.

The shift to the online-only format, didn't seem to revitalise the event either, with most publishers prefering to release teasers and trailers ahead of the event.

