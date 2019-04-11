App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dutchman travels the world in $300 and an electric vehicle

Wakker was funded by public donations and received aid to charge his car, have food and take rest.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Wiebe Wakker drove across 33 countries in his retrofitted station wagon, which he nicknamed “The Blue Bandit”.
Whatsapp

A Dutchman travelled for 95,000 kilometres in an electric car to prove the viability of such vehicles in tackling climate change. Wiebe Wakker drove across 33 countries in his retrofitted station wagon nicknamed “The Blue Bandit”.

He began his journey in the Netherlands and travelled through countries like Turkey, Iran, India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia. He decided his route based on the offers he received on his website. Wakker was funded by public donations and received aid to charge his car, have food and take rest.

Wakker began his purpose-driven adventure with the aim to inspire, educate and accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon future. He intended to travel without money and relied entirely on the kindness of people. He believed his “Plug Me In” project is based upon collaboration between people. His website has a portal where people can support him by offering a meal, a place to sleep or electricity for the car.

He received tremendous support from thousands worldwide and managed to complete his journey at a cost of a little over Rs 20,000 (when converted) in total. He said that had his car not been modified to an electric powertrain, he would have needed at least 1,800 gallons or 6,785 litres of petrol.

The modified car is equipped with a 150-kW motor, which is paired to a 37-kWh lithium-ion battery. It has a range of 200 kilometres on a single charge, with a top speed of 180 kmph.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

