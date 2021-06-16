Cyberpunk 2077 is coming back to the PlayStation Store on June 21

Sony has confirmed that the game will be available on June 21 but with a warning

After being pulled from the PlayStation Store in December of last year, Sony has now confirmed that the troubled title will return to its digital store front on June 21.

In a statement issued to Polygon, Sony said, "SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience."

As the statement says, Sony still isn't happy with the game's performance on the base PS4 and is recommending players buy the game for PS5 or PS4 Pro instead till CD Projekt Red (CDPR) can iron out the issues plaguing the horrible port.

Since release, the company has rolled out a number of hotfixes and patches to fix the myriad of bugs in the game but progress on that front has slowed after it was hit by a data breach. The situation with COVID-19 isn't making things easier either.