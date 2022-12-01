English
    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 unveiled with enhanced drop resistance

    The company says the Victus 2 demonstrates better drop protection on surfaces like concrete

    Moneycontrol News
    December 01, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Corning)

    Corning has announced the next-generation Victus Gorilla Glass called Victus 2. The company touts improved drop impact resistance on rough surfaces like concrete.

    According to research by Corning, 84% consumers in India, China, and the United States view durability as the primary reason for buying a smartphone, besides the brand on the device.

    “We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass.

    “With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs," Velasquez added.

    In lab tests, Corning claims that Victus 2 covered smartphones survived drops of up to one meter on surfaces designed to replicate concrete. The company said that glasses from the competition cracked when dropped from half a meter or less.

    The company said that glass is currently undergoing evaluation at various partners and will reach the market in the next few months.
