CES 2020: Samsung unveils new T7 Touch SSD, setting new standards in innovation

Samsung just set a new standard in innovation with the release of a new SSD at CES 2020. The South Korean giant’s new external SSD doesn’t just prioritise speed but delivers on security as well. The portable Solid-State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch features the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.

Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India, said, “Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them. Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”

The SSD features a super-fast read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, which makes it approximately up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs and twice as fast as the T5. The device reaches its maximum potential speed when used with an NVMe interface.

To make the T7 Touch secure, Samsung has added an in-built fingerprint scanner on top of the AES 256-bit hardware encryption and password protection. The SSD offers a storage capacity of up to 2TB. It also has ‘Motion LED’ that lets users determine the status of the device. The T7 Touch is available in black and silver finish with a solid aluminium casing.

Storage Capacity Price 500GB Rs 11,999 1TGB Rs 18,999 2TB Rs 36,999

In terms of compatibility, the SSD will work with Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android devices. Samsung's T7 Touch has been recognised at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards. Samsung's T7 Touch is available in three sizes and will go on sale in India in February 2020.