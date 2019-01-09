CES 2019: French co launches R-Pur Nano mask to battle air pollution

Air pollution is on the rise across the world and governments and companies are trying to find ways to improve or tackle the poor air quality index. A French company, R-Pur wants to address this problem and has launched a product for bikers, runners and cyclists.

At CES 2019, the company has launched a mask which filters out toxic particles, viruses, bacteria and other fine particles found in polluted air. The R-Pur Nano has three parts. The first is the actual filter that removes very fine particles and nanoparticles that can cause serious health problems. Such masks can help citizens in cities like Beijing and Delhi where air quality levels are worse.

Next is the mask which holds the filter. The front has an extraction valve to let hot air out fast when you're exerting yourself running or cycling. The navy blue coloured mask has a 'preppy anchor' pattern and looks very stylish and comfortable. The company claims that this mask can be worn with any kind of helmet.

A representative of R-Pur showed CNET a prototype version of the mask that lights up with different colours, depending upon the quality of air. The mask glows green if the air is good, or red if it's bad.

The third part is the company's app that keeps a track of the wear and tear of the filter. The algorithm of the app determines the time when the filter needs to be replaced. Depending upon your use, the filter should be replaced between 5 to 12 weeks.R-Pur is available in Europe at a price of 170 euros and a global launch is expected soon.