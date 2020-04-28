Toyota Vellfire Golden Eye, Alphard Type Gold special edition MPVs unveiled in Japan

The Japanese markets just received special editions of the Toyota MPVs, the Vellfire and Alphard. Dubbed the Vellfire Golden Eye and Alphard Type Gold, the new variants get cosmetic upgrades, but the mechanicals remain the same.

The special edition of the Vellfire gets a new jet-black finish on the grille, the front bumper and tailgate get chrome inserts while the headlamp gets golden inserts to give the Vellfire the Golden Eye badge.

The Alphard, on the other hand, gets a logo finished in gold. The front-end and the tailgate, too, get darkened chrome elements. The sides on both MPVs get their chrome elements carried forward from the standard variants.

Both cars also take on the Modellista treatment. This means an aggressive body kit with front and rear bumper, side skirts, and larger 20-inch dual-tone alloys.

The interiors too have been upgraded slightly to feel more premium. Both MPVs get new synthetic leather and synthetic suede seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood inserts and a black roof-liner.

The special editions of the luxury MPV are based on the mid-spec'd trims and get features like Toyota’s T-Connect 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, mood lighting, JBL sound system.

The cars, at the moment, are specific to the Japanese market, and there is no word from Toyota if the cars will make their way to Indian shores. However, the company just recently launched the top-variant of the Vellfire in India at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).