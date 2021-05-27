Second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to launch soon: All you need to know

The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be bigger and get more features than the current-gen model

Maruti Suzuki is prepping up the second-gen Celerio for its debut soon. First launched in 2014, the Celerio is now expected to get bigger and better with this new update. Here’s all we know about the hatchback so far.

The Maruti Celerio like we mentioned was launched back in 2014 and while the current Celerio doesn’t do as well as Maruti Suzuki’s other hatchbacks, the new-gen model could change that.

From what see in the spy pictures, the Celerio will follow the company’s new design language. This means a slightly flat nose and an upright grille, swept-back headlamps and more sloping rear windshield along with a new design for the tail lamps.

The updated hatch will also sit on the new Heartect platform. This means bigger dimensions, both inside and outside. For the passengers inside along with the increased cabin space, we are also expecting more features such as Maruti SmartPlay Studio on the fully loaded variants.

Power will come from the current 1-litre K10 engine, but there is also expected to be an option for a larger 1.2-litre K12 engine capable of 83 PS of power, same as the one on the WagonR. Transmission as well should be offered with an option between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Like we mentioned before, the Celerio is not one of Maruti Suzuki's best-sellers. With the new-gen getting upgraded with cabin space as well as a new engine option, it could draw more customers. In terms of pricing, the Celerio could ask for about Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh.