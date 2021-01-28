Renault unveils production-spec Kiger SUV

Renault has finally unveiled the Kiger in its production form and aside from the pricing, now we know everything we need to of the SUV.

Late last year, Renault gave the Kiger concept and while the company did say that 80 percent of the concept car would make it to production form, we can see that happening.

The Kiger retains the overall silhouette of the concept SUV. Same goes for the winged front grille, the flared wheel arches and the split headlamp. The roofline, too, slopes downward towards the rear in a very coupe-esque fashion just like the concept. What does change however are the tyres. While the concept had 19-inchers, the production Kiger will sport 16-inch rims. Renault is also offering six colour options as well as five accessory packs to further customize your Kiger.

Now, the Kiger is based on the same CMFA+ platform that underpins the Triber and the Nissan Magnite. Renault, however, claims that the cabin space is segment-leading with 710mm of space between the front seats and 210 mm of legroom at the rear. Its boot, too, the company claims will be the largest in its class with 405 litres of space and more than double at 879 litres with the rear seats folded.

Powering the Kiger are also the same engine options. One is a 1-litre naturally aspirated 72 PS motor and the other is a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The turbo-petrol variant will get both manual and CVT transmission options.

On the inside, the Kiger will get a boatload of features just like most of its competition. There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, voice commands, Arkamys audio system, keyless entry, auto climate control, ambient lighting and a PM 2.5 air fliter. What seems to be missing however is a sunroof and almost all of the Kiger’s rivals like the Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Venue offer the feature.

Expect prices for the new Renault Kiger to range in the Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh mark. Competition, like earlier mentioned, will come from the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.