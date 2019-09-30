Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso to debut today: Here's all you need to know

Maruti Suzuki is slated to debut its first mini-cross hatchback, the S-Presso, on September 30. The car is expected to be the most affordable car in its segment. With that in mind, here is what you should expect from the S-Presso.

The auto major has already teased the upcoming car online, which gives us an idea of its aesthetics. It sports a sleek grille in the front; a set of halogen headlamps, which are inspired by the Vitara Brezza; and a black cladding in the bumper as well. It gets an upright tailgate and halogen tail lamps, while its upright stance accents its SUV-like design.

The S-Presso might not be the largest in its segment, but it claims the title of being the tallest hatchback. It also gets 14-inch alloy wheels, which increase its height further. The interiors of the car are equipped with a round central console, which integrates the digital speedometer in the top half and Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system in the bottom. It is also expected to get colour-coordinated accents around the central console and AC vents, which could match the exterior paint scheme.

Maruti has equipped the car with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, dual airbags, front power windows as well as manual HVAC. It could also get a multi-info display and keyless entry with push-button start.

The S-Presso will be equipped with a Bharat Stage VI-compliant 1-litre petrol engine, which generates 68PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while an AMT option could be offered. The company could also offer a CNG variant in the future.