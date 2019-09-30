Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso to debut today: Here's all you need to know

The S-Presso might not be the largest in its segment, but it claims the title of being the tallest hatchback
Maruti Suzuki is slated to debut its first mini-cross hatchback, the S-Presso, on September 30. The car is expected to be the most affordable car in its segment. With that in mind, here is what you should expect from the S-Presso.
The auto major has already teased the upcoming car online, which gives us an idea of its aesthetics. It sports a sleek grille in the front; a set of halogen headlamps, which are inspired by the Vitara Brezza; and a black cladding in the bumper as well. It gets an upright tailgate and halogen tail lamps, while its upright stance accents its SUV-like design.
The S-Presso might not be the largest in its segment, but it claims the title of being the tallest hatchback. It also gets 14-inch alloy wheels, which increase its height further. The interiors of the car are equipped with a round central console, which integrates the digital speedometer in the top half and Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system in the bottom. It is also expected to get colour-coordinated accents around the central console and AC vents, which could match the exterior paint scheme.
Maruti has equipped the car with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, dual airbags, front power windows as well as manual HVAC. It could also get a multi-info display and keyless entry with push-button start.
The S-Presso will be equipped with a Bharat Stage VI-compliant 1-litre petrol engine, which generates 68PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while an AMT option could be offered. The company could also offer a CNG variant in the future.The car is expected to have a base price of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Datsun redi-GO, the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift, among others.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.