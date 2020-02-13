Maruti Suzuki Jimny may come to India with five doors

The Auto Expo 2020 has just got over. And, among the myriad of launches, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny. The Jimny will, for the most part, be replacing the Gypsy that went out production early in 2019. The company says it wanted to showcase the car to gauge the reactions of the audience.

The Jimny showcased at the expo was the three-door variant. But, according to a report in Cardekho, that is not the one that will come to India. The publisher's sources say that Maruti Suzuki is looking at launching the 5-door version of the Jimny in our country by 2021.

The Jimny Sierra is a long wheelbase three-door version of the Jimny, and the five-door one being developed for India is expected to stay in the sub-4m category. The SUV uses a ladder frame chassis for better offroad chops.

Mechanically, the international spec Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 102 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque. We can expect the same to come to India. Transmission comes in the form of a 5-speed gearbox with a low range transfer case to switch between 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low modes for some real offroading capabilities. You can also expect a two-wheel-drive only Jimny in India as well to keep costs low and fuel efficiency high.

The interiors of the Jimny is an all-black affair but it does get some creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto climate control and six airbags for safety.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, when it comes to India, may be rebadged again as the Gypsy and will be priced at around the Rs 10 lakh mark. Competition, just like for the old Gypsy, will come from the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha Xplorer.