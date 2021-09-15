Mahindra launches all-new Furio 7 light commercial truck range

Mahindra group's Truck and Bus Division on Wednesday announced the commercial launch of the all-new Furio 7 range of light commercial trucks with a price starting at Rs 14.79 lakh.

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) had launched the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) brand Furio in 2019.

The Furio 7 range of LCVs is powered by lightweight, low friction engines - MDi and MDi Tech, with Dual Mode FuelSmart technology, according to the company.

To be manufactured at the company''s Chakan (Pune) facility, the new range of trucks is part of the Furio Intermediate Light Commercial Vehicle (ILCV) product range development, which is the culmination of focused efforts over the past six years and an investment of Rs 650 crore, MTB said.

“The launch of the new Furio 7 range of LCV trucks with an unprecedented customer value proposition of "more mileage or return the truck and guaranteed resale value after five years, is a landmark in the industry,” said VeejayNakra, Chief Executive Officer for the automotive sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M Ltd).

The new range will cover every application of business needs in LCV segments, delivering higher profitability along with best-in-class mileage, higher payload, among others, it said.

“Mahindra Furio 7 range is designed around the unmet needs of LCV customers. With its unmatched package of customer value propositions and a very competitive initial price offer, we are confident enough to guarantee higher mileage or give the truck back as well as the guaranteed resale value after five years that makes it a defining moment for the industry,” said Jalaj Gupta, Business Head for commercial vehicles, M&M Ltd.

The Furio 7 range will be available across three product platforms -- 4-tyre cargo, 6-tyre cargo HD and 6-tyre tipper.

It also comes with advanced telematics technology, Mahindra iMAXX, the company said.

Designed by Pininfarina for Indian road conditions, Furio sets new benchmarks with its world-class design and engineering excellence, with one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable cabins, it added.

The introduction of the Furio range follows MTB's launch of the Blazo X range of heavy commercial vehicles with "Mileage Guarantee", which subsequently helped Blazo X establish itself as the most fuel-efficient truck in the HCV segment, it said.