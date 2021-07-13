Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Price starts at Rs 8.48 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo is essentially a facelifted TUV300. Cosmetic changes have been made to the outside of the TUV300 while the inside will remain largely unchanged. The engine, too, will be an updated version of the previous-gen TUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel.

Mahindra & Mahindra on July 13 announced the launch of its seven-seater Bolero Neo in India at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The interiors of the Mahindra Bolero Neo have been crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina. It features standard dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), cornering brake control (CBC), and an ISO-fix child seat. Additionally, the Bolero Neo is built on third-generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and comes with the Mahindra mHawk engine that generates 100 HP of power.

“Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine, and multi-terrain technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain,” M&M Chief of Global Product Development Automotive Division Velusamy R said.

The Bolero Neo will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched later, Mahindra and Mahindra said.

The prices of the different variants of Mahindra Bolero Neo (ex-Showroom, Delhi) are:

Bolero Neo N4: Rs 8.48 lakh

Bolero Neo N8: Rs 9.48 lakh

Bolero Neo N10: Rs 10 lakh

“The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV,” M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

"The addition of Bolero Neo to the brand portfolio will help the Bolero range retain its position amongst the top 10 selling SUVs in the country," Nakra added.

(With PTI inputs)