Invicto Launch: Maruti gears for number one position in SUV segment

Maruti aims to be at the leading position in the SUV race in India, leaving its second position behind

Maruti launched the Maruti Invicto, its third new SUV offering in four months today on July 5.

Hisachi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, emphasised that with support from Maruti's Indian customer base, the company has been able to enhance its share in the SUV market with new offerings such as the Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny.

"I am happy to share that with your support and the ringing success of some of our recent offerings such as the Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny we have substantially enhanced our share in the SUV segment," Takeuchi said.

Talking about the sales, Takeuchi said that Maruti's market share in the SUV segment was at 8.5 percent in Q1FY23, but has now risen to nearly 20 percent in Q1FY24.

Currently the auto major is at the second position in the industry in the segment. However, Takeuchi felt that "it is only a matter of time" before the company takes the number one position.

Earlier this year in January, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) announced wholesale passenger vehicle sales for 2022. Manufacturers sold nearly 3.8 million vehicles (23 percent rise over the previous year), with SUVs and MPVs remaining the bestsellers.

The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki’s first vehicle in the premium 3-row SUV segment. It is a "premium 3-row vehicle with dynamism of an SUV and comfort of an MPV," as per Takeuchi.