Maruti launches Invicto, its most expensive car; prices begin at Rs 24.79 lakh - See pics

1/5 Invicto MPV, Maruti Suzuki's new flagship model, is now available for the starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will be available in two variants —Alpha+ and Zeta+— and customers are offered seater options. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/ Moneycontrol)

2/5 Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive and feature-packed vehicle to date. It offers cutting-edge technologies including a power tailgate that opens with a single touch, Suzuki Connect's newest version, six airbags, a 10-inch infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

3/5 Hisahi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti, claimed that in the first quarter of this fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki increased its market share in the SUV class from 8.6 percent to 20 percent. Additionally, it wants to dominate the SUV industry. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

4/5 A 2 litre hybrid engine with an average mileage of about 23 km/l powers the opulent MPV. There are four colours and three versions that will be offered. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)