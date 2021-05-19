MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Indian bike maker Royal Enfield to recall 236,966 motorcycles

Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield said on Wednesday it will recall 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and reduce the vehicle's performance.

Reuters
May 19, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Indian bike maker Royal Enfield to recall 236,966 motorcycles

Indian bike maker Royal Enfield to recall 236,966 motorcycles

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield said on Wednesday it will recall 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and reduce the vehicle's performance.

Royal Enfield is an iconic brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, with a dedicated fan-following for its range of cruisers and classic-looking motorcycles.

The recall will apply to Meteor, Classic, and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021, the company said, adding that the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the period.

Shares of Eicher Motors, which also makes trucks and buses through a joint venture with Sweden's Volvo, trimmed some gains after the announcement and was last up 0.3% amid a weak Indian market.

Close
Royal Enfield also said it expects less than 10 percent of the recalled motorcycles to need replacement of the defective part.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: May 19, 2021 02:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.