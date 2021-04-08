Hyundai to take on Tata Safari, launch 7-seater Alcazar SUV

The Alcazar will come powered by a 2 litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine and 1.5 litre 4-cylinder diesel engine

Hyundai will launch the Creta-based Alcazar sports utility vehicle in May to take on the newly launched Tata Safari. Bookings of the vehicle is expected to open over the next few weeks.

Available in seating configurations of six and seven, Alcazar aims to further fuel demand for SUVs whose share has become one-third in India’s passenger vehicle market. The middle row can be bought with two single seats (captain seats) or a bench type seat. The last row is bench type.

The Alcazar will come powered by a 2 litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine and 1.5 litre 4-cylinder diesel engine, both of which will be offered by 6-speed auto and 6-speed manual transmissions. The same diesel engine is seen on the Creta as well as on the Verna.

Exact pricing of the SUV will be known closer to launch date but the street is expecting it to be priced under Rs 15 lakh for the base version. The petrol engine churns out peak power of 159ps while the diesel engine generates optimum power of 115ps.

Work on the Alcazar started in 2017-2018 alongside the development of the new Creta. Hyundai has stretched the wheelbase of the Creta to accommodate the extra two seats in the rear.

In terms of features the Alcazar gets a large touch screen infotainment system which could be paired to a cell phone using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, climate control, two-tone colour scheme in the interiors are some of the several features to be seen on the Alcazar.

Hyundai claims that the Alcazar features hydraulic rebound stopper in front strut for better rebound control and a plush ride experience. Drive mode selection features different steering effort mapping for Eco, City and Sport modes.

The SUV is tested on 15 drive tracks for various road driving conditions and manufactured using 89 percent green energy at Hyundai Motor plant in Irungattukottai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the first seven seater SUV from Hyundai in India and will be competing against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500.

