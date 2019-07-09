App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Kona launched: A single charge can take you 452 km!

The EV features a cascading front grille with an intricate pattern, flanked by split headlights on either side.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai launched its first all-electric offering in India today, the Kona. The hatchback claimed the title of India’s first long-range EV and is reported to give a range of 452 km on a single charge.

The EV features a cascading front grille with an intricate pattern, flanked by split headlights on either side. The headlights have LED DRLs on the top, while a split tail lamp setup is fitted on the rear. It gets 17-inch, 5-spoke alloys and a continuous crease from the front door to the boot lid.

Hyundai is offering the Kona in India with an electric motor which makes 136PS of maximum power and 395Nm of peak torque. It is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery pack, which is much smaller than the 64kWh option available internationally. The car has a 0-100 kmph time of 9.7 seconds, with a top speed of 154 kmph.

The battery pack has a charging ability of up to 80 percent from zero in 57 minutes with a 50kW fast charger, while a standard 7.2kW charger will take 6 hours 10 minutes for the same. The car is equipped with regenerative braking, which recharges the battery during deceleration or braking. The car gets four drive modes including Eco+, Eco, Comfort, and Sport.

Hyundai has equipped the Kona with a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster which is a first from the company. It also gets a 7-inch floating infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It also displays vital information like charge management, energy consumption, and other information.

The car also supports voice command recognition, wireless mobile phone charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and heated seats in the front and a 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support. It gets a heads-up display, auto-dimming IRVM, a smart electric sunroof and cruise control, among others.

Hyundai has priced the Kona at Rs 25.3 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it will be available in all authorised Hyundai dealerships across India.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Kona #Technology #trends

