Hyundai Alacazar may arrive at dealerships in May 2021

Hyundai Creta for representation

Hyundai’s new three-row SUV, the Alcazar, is now expected to make an early launch, with the cars arriving into dealerships in May 2021.

According to a report in Team-BHP, an anonymous fan sent in the news and if the information is correct, the launch could take place sometime towards late April to early May.

The Alcazar is based on the very popular Hyundai Creta and should be similar in design to the five-seater-SUV. Of course, on account of featuring an extra row of seats, the Alcazar will get a longer wheelbase, a larger rear overhang and a new design for the rear. The front should largely remain the same as the Creta, but expect a few elements to stand out to differentiate the two cars better.

Powering the new SUV could be the same engines as the Creta. This means a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque convertor, CVT and 7-speed DCT.

Features, too, will be on the premium side and fairly similar to the Creta’s offerings plus some more. For example, we can expect a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and leather upholstery.

As for pricing, the Alcazar is likely to start at near Rs 12 lakh and could go up to Rs 18 lakh. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the newly launched Tata Safari.