Honda could be working on climate-controlled motorcycle seats

Japanese motorcycle maker Honda seems to be working on a climate-controlled motorcycle seat, which will most probably be a standard feature in the high-end motorcycles like the Fireblade and the Goldwing.

Honda has revealed latest patent images which indicate a system to keep the rider’s backside at a pre-set temperature, with a set of bar-mounted temperature controls.

The system is expected to use fresh air for cooling or hot air from the engine’s radiator for heating, according to the ambient temperature. While the patent images are representational, the application form suggests that the design is already in the pre-production stage.

The images reveal that the test bike could be a CBR100RR Fireblade. It is, however, expected that the technology will be shared by many other Honda motorcycles as well.

The system mainly consists of a new seat material, which allows air to flow through while being resistant to external weathering. It also has pipes to duct air from the front of the bike, one of which directs air from the ram air intake, while the other takes air from the bike’s radiator. Both the pipes are directed towards the seat and serve as opposing temperature moderators.

The handlebar-mounted switch lets the rider control valves in the plumbing, altering the volume of air going through, also allowing the user to blend hot and cold air feeds to get the desired temperature.

Honda has also indicated that it has conducted successful tests in wind tunnels, with graphs to show how quickly the seat can reach the 'target' temperature when switched to them.

While there are no official plans to launch the technology to the public, it is highly likely that Honda will make it a common technology in the future.