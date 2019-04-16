App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda CB300R India quota sold out, bookings may reopen shortly

Bookings for the bike, which costs Rs 2.41 lakh, swelled to 500 units within two months of the launch

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is believed to have fully sold out its allotted India quota of CB300R performance bike for the year.

Bookings of the bike costing Rs 2.41 lakh swelled to 500 units within two months of the launch, much higher than what the company had projected.

HMSI, which is India’s second largest two-wheeler maker, had to close bookings for the bike.

The café racer inspired model will compete against TVS Apache RR310, BMW G 310R, Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha R3, KTM Duke 390, the 350cc range of Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors), Kawasaki Ninja, Mahindra Mojo to name a few.

related news

Although some of these bikes cater to different customers, they all fall in the 300-400cc engine capacity range. As per the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the segment of bikes having engine capacity between 250cc and 350cc was flat with sales of 7.73 lakh during 2018-19 as against 7.68 lakh sold in 2017-18.

The model is HMSI’s maiden attempt at the unconventional motorcycle segment of street bike with a retro design theme, which is not gaining ground across brands.

The CB300R is powered by a 286cc liquid cooled engine that generates peak power of nearly 31ps. The CB300R will feature full LED headlamps, LCD instrument display, runner mounted steel handlebar, two-channel ABS. The bike weighs 147 kg without fuel.

The CB300R will be brought to India in kit format. Thereafter, it will be assembled at HMSI’s factory in north India. This is also the third model (after CBR 650 and Africa Twin) that the company will assemble in India.

HMSI retails the model through its limited 22 premium dealerships called Honda Wing World, which has outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Cochin and Pune. It otherwise has a 'regular' network of 5,700 outlets.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

Rajnath Singh Leads Mega Roadshow on Way to File Nomination From Luckn ...

Audi AI:ME Compact Autonomous Car to Premiere at Shanghai Motor Show

SC Asks CBI to File Fresh Status Report on Probe into 2017 SSC Paper L ...

EC Issues Notice for Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls. Click Here to Kno ...

For Tamil Nadu’s Lone Transgender Candidate, It is a Long Battle to ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.