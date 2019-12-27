App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what we expect the 2020 Mahindra Thar may offer

The next-gen Thar seems to be more premium than its predecessor and a test mule was recently spotted under heavy camouflage, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 947.3 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 519.3 | 1 Year Change (%) : -45.18 (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 947.3 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 519.3 | 1 Year Change (%) : -45.18 (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to update its flagship off-roader, the Thar. The Indian automobile manufacturer is yet to officially announce its launch date, but a test mule was recently spotted under heavy camouflage, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The next-gen Thar seems to be more premium than its predecessor. It was seen with updated dashboard design, as well as modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, a multi-info display, and front power windows.

It is also expected to get updated safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a highspeed alert and a driver and co-driver seat belt warning. Mahindra has retained some of the car’s classic design elements, such as the seven-slat grille, circular headlamps, and a boxy silhouette. However, the car seems to have grown and sports 5-spoke alloy wheels and LED tail lamps.

Close

The company is expected to equip the 2020 Thar with a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre diesel engine which should make 140 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, though it is speculated that the company could offer the Thar with a petrol engine and an automatic gearbox.

related news

Mahindra should unveil the next-gen Thar at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is expected to be priced higher than the current generation Thar 700 which has a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Force Gurkha.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Technology #Thar #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.