Here's what we expect the 2020 Mahindra Thar may offer

Mahindra is gearing up to update its flagship off-roader, the Thar. The Indian automobile manufacturer is yet to officially announce its launch date, but a test mule was recently spotted under heavy camouflage, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The next-gen Thar seems to be more premium than its predecessor. It was seen with updated dashboard design, as well as modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, a multi-info display, and front power windows.

It is also expected to get updated safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a highspeed alert and a driver and co-driver seat belt warning. Mahindra has retained some of the car’s classic design elements, such as the seven-slat grille, circular headlamps, and a boxy silhouette. However, the car seems to have grown and sports 5-spoke alloy wheels and LED tail lamps.

The company is expected to equip the 2020 Thar with a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre diesel engine which should make 140 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, though it is speculated that the company could offer the Thar with a petrol engine and an automatic gearbox.