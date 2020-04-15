App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fourth-gen Toyota Harrier SUV unveiled in Japan

The new Toyota Harrier gets a fresh look and new mechanicals as part of its makeover package. The first thing you notice is that the SUV gets a coupe-like profile with a sloping back and a sportier stance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Harrier name in India is synonymous with Tata’s SUV, Harrier. But back at the Geneva Auto show, the SUV was showcased as the Buzzard Sport and this is because Toyota had already launched a Harrier in international markets back in the late 1990s. Now the company unveiled the fourth-gen Harrier in Japan.

The new Toyota Harrier gets a fresh look and new mechanicals as part of its makeover package. The first thing you notice is that the SUV gets a coupe-like profile with a sloping back and a sportier stance. The front gets a new sleeker LED headlamps and grille with a large air dam in the middle. The rear too gets a new set of LED tail lamps and a light bar that stretches to the logo at the centre. The new sporty spoiler sits at the top of the tailgate.

In terms of the mechanicals, the Harrier gets a choice between a petrol and a hybrid engine. The 2-litre petrol is capable of producing 171 PS and 207 Nm while the hybrid model gets a front-mounted 40 kW electric motor paired to a 178 PS 2.5-litre petrol engine. The entire set up produces a total of 218 PS of maximum power. Both engine options also come with a four-wheel-drive option that adds a 88 kW electric motor at the rear axle.

The SUV gets a boatload of features, too, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL audio system, electrochromic sunroof and Toyota’s Safety Sense collision mitigation system.

There is no word on whether Toyota plans to or is even thinking about bringing the Toyota Harrier to India, but it could be a nice SUV to have. Toyota is preparing to facelift the Fortuner however and a special edition will be making its way to the market very soon.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Toyota

