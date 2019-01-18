Facelifted BMW 7-series launched in China; gets 40% bigger front grille

BMW’s 7-series is widely considered the pinnacle of automobile power and luxury. With its powerful V8 engine and an even more massive V12 as an option, this saloon surely makes its presence felt. The 2019 iteration too, follows the legacy to the dot.

With an all-new, 40 percent bigger front grille, the 7-series makes an even bolder statement on the road. But it is not just a cosmetic change, as the bigger inlet allows more air to be fed to the radiator resulting in more efficient cooling. The headlights, too, come with standard LEDs which can be replaced with BMW’s signature Laserlight, as an option.

The V12 engine in the series remains the same, but the V8 has gone under the knife to make more power. There is also a plug-in hybrid variant available. While the bigger V12 pumps out 600 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque, the new and improved 4.4-litre V8 follows close suit with 530 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

There are also three diesel options available as well, along with an inline six petrol motor working together with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 394 PS, and the car can run on pure electricity for 58 kilometres at a stretch.

The cabin is enriched with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster which also previewed in the new eight series and X5. Apart from that, the cabin has been provided with better insulation and improved soundproofing. This is in sync with the luxurious leather seats and a fully loaded multi-functional steering wheel.

The 2019 BMW 7-Series is expected to be priced in the Rs. 1.5 crore- Rs. 2.5 crore range.