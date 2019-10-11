App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: Lamborghini CEO Matteo Ortenzi says working on hybrid technology setup for all models

It can be safely assumed that Lamborghini will introduce a hybrid powertrain based on the current setup of the Sian.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Lamborghini India launched its entry-level sports car, the Huracan EVO Spyder yesterday. The car shares its 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine with the Huracan EVO Coupe. While the company is recognised for its refusal to use turbos in its sports cars and affection towards a naturally aspirated engine, it recently launched its first hybrid vehicle, the Sian.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer - Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, "We are working on a hybrid technology setup for all our models. The configuration of the internal combustion engine is unknown yet, but we will be adding a hybrid setup to our future cars."

It can be safely assumed that Lamborghini will introduce a hybrid powertrain based on the current setup of the Sian. The 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine in the hypercar is paired with a 48V electric motor, which boosts the engine output from 785PS of maximum power to 819PS.

Close

Currently, the Huracan EVO Spyder makes 640BHP of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. If it gets the same 48V electric motor as the Sian, it could get a boost of approximately 4.33 percent, bumping its maximum power output close to 700BHP!

related news

Lamborghini is yet to make an official announcement about the details of its hybrid plans. Currently, the Huracan EVO Spyder is available in only one engine option, with a price tag of Rs 4.2 Crore (Ex-showroom). Recently, the company set a personal record when it sold 50 Urus SUVs in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Auto #Huracan Evo Spyder #Lamborghini #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.