Exclusive: Lamborghini CEO Matteo Ortenzi says working on hybrid technology setup for all models

Lamborghini India launched its entry-level sports car, the Huracan EVO Spyder yesterday. The car shares its 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine with the Huracan EVO Coupe. While the company is recognised for its refusal to use turbos in its sports cars and affection towards a naturally aspirated engine, it recently launched its first hybrid vehicle, the Sian.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer - Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, "We are working on a hybrid technology setup for all our models. The configuration of the internal combustion engine is unknown yet, but we will be adding a hybrid setup to our future cars."

It can be safely assumed that Lamborghini will introduce a hybrid powertrain based on the current setup of the Sian. The 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine in the hypercar is paired with a 48V electric motor, which boosts the engine output from 785PS of maximum power to 819PS.

Currently, the Huracan EVO Spyder makes 640BHP of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. If it gets the same 48V electric motor as the Sian, it could get a boost of approximately 4.33 percent, bumping its maximum power output close to 700BHP!