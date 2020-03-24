Coronavirus pandemic | Triumph Street Triple RS launch postponed

COVID-19 has disrupted the functioning of companies worldwide and the automobile sector, which was trying its best to tackle tepid demand prior to the outbreak, is probably staring at its worst-ever crisis with closure of manufacturing plants and facilities.

As a result, a lot of companies are being forced to postpone their launches. Triumph is the latest company to do so, pushing the launch of Street Triple RS after March 31.

Owing to the unprecedented coronovirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we are postponing the planned launch. The new launch date will be announced after March 31. Until then, stay home, stay safe.#NothingComesClose pic.twitter.com/zAS0LFxhU6

— TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) March 23, 2020

The company said it is postponing the Twitter launch to a later date.

The new date will be announced after March 31, it said.

On the specifications front, the Street Triple RS gets an inline 765cc inline triple engine churning out 122 PS of power and 79 Nm of peak torque. Gets a set of upside down forks up front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock.

The bike has undergone several changes for 2020, not including the engine that was developed with Triumph’s Moto2 engineering team. The headlamp gets a refresher to seem more aggressive with ‘angry’ looking DRLs. The flyscreen, tank, rear section have also undergone minor refreshing. The new full-colour TFTdash now also gets Bluetooth connectivity for your phone and go pro. These can be controlled using the buttons on the left switchgear.

The Triumph Street Triple RS will be competing against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900. The current-gen RS retails at about Rs 11.13 lakh, so expect a slight bump-up in pricing.