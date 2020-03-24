App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Triumph Street Triple RS launch postponed

The new date will be announced after March 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

COVID-19 has disrupted the functioning of companies worldwide and the automobile sector, which was trying its best to tackle tepid demand prior to the outbreak, is probably staring at its worst-ever crisis with closure of manufacturing plants and facilities.

As a result, a lot of companies are being forced to postpone their launches. Triumph is the latest company to do so, pushing the launch of Street Triple RS after March 31.

The company said it is postponing the Twitter launch to a later date.

The new date will be announced after March 31, it said.

On the specifications front, the Street Triple RS gets an inline 765cc inline triple engine churning out 122 PS of power and 79 Nm of peak torque. Gets a set of upside down forks up front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock.

The bike has undergone several changes for 2020, not including the engine that was developed with Triumph’s Moto2 engineering team. The headlamp gets a refresher to seem more aggressive with ‘angry’ looking DRLs. The flyscreen, tank, rear section have also undergone minor refreshing. The new full-colour TFTdash now also gets Bluetooth connectivity for your phone and go pro. These can be controlled using the buttons on the left switchgear.

The Triumph Street Triple RS will be competing against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900. The current-gen RS retails at about Rs 11.13 lakh, so expect a slight bump-up in pricing.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Triumph #triumph motorcycle #Triumph Street Triple RS

