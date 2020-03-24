Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt closes immigration check points for all incoming passengers

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 190 countries. There have been at least 471 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India. The Union Health Ministry has said that 35 people have recovered so far, but nine have died. Several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have imposed a curfew.

Globally, there have been over 3.78 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 16,500 people have died so far. Infections are rapidly rising in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.