Mar 24, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt closes immigration check points for all incoming passengers
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There have been at least 471 reported COVID-19 cases in India so far.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 190 countries. There have been at least 471 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India. The Union Health Ministry has said that 35 people have recovered so far, but nine have died. Several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have imposed a curfew.Globally, there have been over 3.78 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 16,500 people have died so far. Infections are rapidly rising in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Total cases in European countries
Domestic flights suspended from tonight
Total cases in various countries
COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
United Kingdom goes into three-week lockdown
Curfew across several states in India
Cases and deaths in India
Cases and deaths reported globally
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (March 24, 2020)
Quick reminder: All domestic flights in India will be grounded from 11.59 pm tonight.
India had already suspended much of the international flights, and many of the airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara, had either truncated or discontinued their overseas operations.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total cases in various countries:
> China: Around 81,498 reported cases (including recoveries an deaths)
> Italy: 63,927 cases
> United States: 43,901 cases
> Spain: 35,136 cases
> Germany: 29,056 cases
> Iran: 23,049 cases
> France: 20,123 cases
> South Korea: 8,961 cases
> United Kingdom: 6,726 cases
(Data: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, of 7.55 am IST on March 24)
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates | The Uttarakhand government has directed all private medical colleges and hospitals with a capacity of 100 or more beds, to reserve 25 percent of their beds for COVID-19 positive or possibly infected cases. (Input from ANI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, which saw months of sit-in protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), has been cleared amid lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
The COVID-19 pandemic is clearly "accelerating", the World Health Organization (WHO) warned yesterday. But, it said that it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak.
"The pandemic is accelerating," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.
He said it had taken 67 days from the beginning of the outbreak in China in late December 2019 for the virus to infect the first 1 lakh people worldwide. In comparison, it took 11 days for the second 1 lakh cases and just four days for the third 1 lakh cases, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | United Kingdom goes into three-week lockdown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced stricter curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335.
In a televised address to the nation last evening, Johnson said while no prime minister wants to make such demands on the population, the situation was such that he was forced to clamp down on people's movement and crackdown on any gatherings of more than two people. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The government has announced closure of Immigration Check Points for all incoming passenger traffic in India.
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | France coronavirus death toll jumps 186 to 860
COVID-19 has killed another 186 people in France, the health minister said yesterday, bringing the death toll in the country to 860.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said that 19,856 people had been registered as testing positive for the virus in France, with a total of 8,675 hospitalised of whom 2,082 people are in intensive care. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Trump says won't allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus
US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he will not allow the novel coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the country’s economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.
"America will again and soon be open for business," Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: "We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem."