Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to finally launch on February 1, 2021: Everything we know so far

Finally looking to enter the Indian market, French carmaker Citroen is ready to launch the C5 Aircross SUV on February 1, 2021.

Trial assembly of the Aircross had begun in India last year and a number of units have been used as test mules. The car was supposed to be launched in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the dates ahead.

A lot of these cars have been spotted on Indian roads giving us a fair idea of what to expect. The manufacturer, too, has revealed some information about the car.

In terms of design first of all, the Aircross is just a tad unconventional. The front gets a split headlamp setup which seems to be taking the auto world by storm. The grille however is flanked by the lower headlamp clusters while the upper clusters are linked with the logo at the centre. The rear features rectangular tail lamps a large bumper area and two exhaust ports.

The SUV is expected to be powered by either a 2-litre diesel engine that produces about 180 PS of power or a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol motor. Both automatic and manual transmission options will be available.

The Citroen is expected to be available in only one fully loaded variant. This will mean a boat-load of features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, electronic parking brake, two-zone climate control and hands-free tailgate among other.

As for pricing, expect something around the Rs 30 lakh mark. The Citroen C5 Aircross will be brought to India via the CKD route and locally assembled.