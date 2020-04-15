App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW X8 M trademarked: New performance SUV in the works?

Word is spreading around the internet that the German manufacturer just filed a patent in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the nameplate ‘X8 M’. The X8 designation was already patented back in 206, but this is the first time the company will be protecting this designation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Now we all know that BMW’s X7 was massive while the X6 kicked off the SUV coupe design that most manufacturers are going for these days. BMW is working on the X8, an SUV that we are pretty certain will be even more luxurious, if not larger, than the last one. But, what we are now hearing is that we can expect BMW’s Performance ‘M’ badge to also be in the works.

The German manufacturer just filed a patent in the US Patent and Trademark Office for the nameplate ‘X8 M’. The X8 designation was already patented but this is the first time the company will be protecting this designation.

The X8, if launched, is expected to sit above the X7, for obvious reasons, but in most likelihood, it will not be bigger on the outside. In fact, rumours suggest that BMW will be building the car to closely rival the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Think of the X7 with two large captain seats in the back rather than two rows that carry five passengers.

There are also rumours that the car will have a sloping roofline for a more coupe-like stance so we will have to see what that does for headroom in the back. For the M badge though, BMW already has its 4.4-litre turbo-charged petrol V8 ready. It currently makes 600 PS and 750 Nm of torque, but it will be nice to see a little bit of electricity added to the mix.

As for a launch date, the enthusiast forum that found the patent, Brimmerpost, suggests that the X8 is expected to go into production by July 2022, so we can be hopeful of a showing by at least late-2021. As for the price, it could be BMW's most expensive offering.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW X8 #BMW X8 M #Technology

