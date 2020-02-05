App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:26 AM IST

Auto Expo 2020 | Tata Motors showcases Gravitas, Nexon EV, Sierra, HBX & two CVs

The Gravitas is essentially a bigger Harrier with seven-seats. It gets bigger dimensions on all sides, but the engine is essentially the same as the Harrier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors launched a number of vehicles at Auto Expo 2020. This includes two commercial vehicles and all that can be expected in the near future.

The event started off with the showcasing of the Tata Gravitas and the Nexon EV. The Gravitas is essentially a bigger Harrier with seven-seats. It gets bigger dimensions on all sides, but the engine is essentially the same as the Harrier.

The company also launched the BS-VI compliant 2020 Harrier. The new engine is actually the same two-litre, four-cylinder Kryotech diesel, but it now churns out 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

The auto major also showcased the old Sierra in a new avatar. The Sierra Reborn concept is a highly reworked Sierra that gets Tata's ALFA platform.

Based on the company's new IMPACT 2.0 design language, a new small SUV named HBX was also on display.

The two new commercial vehicles showcased were the Tata Prima truck and the BS-VI Tata Winger. The Winger too gets redesigned and features split headlamps, a glossy grille and more.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:26 am

tags #Auto #Tata Motors #Technology #trends

