App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors launches Carnival at Rs 24.95 lakh; unveils compact SUV Sonet

By 2025-end, Kia Motors will have a full line up of 11 battery electric vehicles with a global market share of 6.6 percent in the EV space

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors, the Korean car brand, launched the Carnival multi-utility vehicle in India at the Auto Expo. The base version starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the top-end version costing Rs 33.95 lakh.

More than 3,500 bookings have been received for the Carnival since it opened in January. The Carnival will be a premium people mover that will compete against the segment bestseller Toyota Innova Crysta.

There will be three trim options with the Carnival and multiple seating options (7, 8 and 9 seater). Electric sunroof, dual touch screen system and powered tailgate are some of the features on the Carnival. There are 37 UVO smart features on the Carnival that can be accessed through a smart watch.

Close

The Carnival comes powered by a 2.2 litre, BS-VI diesel engine mated to a eight speed transmission that generates 200ps of peak power. There will be three colour options on the MUV.

related news

Kia, which is also one of the biggest SUV makers in India, also showcased the Sonet compact SUV as a concept. The Sonet will compete against the Maruti Brezza and the Hyundai Venue.

The Sonet will be launched in the second half of 2020, a senior company executive stated at the launch event.

 

Kia Sonet

Kookkyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India, said, "Compact SUV is a new concept at the Kia pavillion. We also have zero emission Soul and Niro electric vehicles on display."

By 2025-end, Kia Motors will have a full line up of 11 battery electric vehicles with a global market share of 6.6 percent in the EV space, Shim added.

Kia Motors Corporation is the world’s eighth largest automaker. It clocked 15,450 unit sales in January, retaining its position as the fourth largest automaker in the country in terms of sales.

Seltos with sales of 15,000 units becomes the sixth highest selling model in the country, while Carnival also gets a headstart with 450 units dispatched to dealers.

In addition, Seltos becomes the highest selling SUV, beating the nearest competitor by more than 30 percent. January marks the highest ever sales for Seltos since its launch in August 2019. Total sales for Kia stood at 60,494 in five months.

The company said there will be over 300 touchpoints of Kia in India by December-end.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Business #Kia Motors #Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.