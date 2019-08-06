App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Bank launches account opening on WhatsApp

The service will be powered by Karix Mobile using an advanced multi-channel conversational and compute platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank has announced the rollout of their Savings Bank Account opening process initiated with WhatsApp. This service is powered by Karix Mobile using an advanced multi-channel conversational and compute platform. Using Karix’s versatile platform, AU Bank’s interested customers will be able to initiate the opening of their savings account in less than 5 minutes using an interactive chat-like interface on WhatsApp.

AU Bank will now be able to drive two-way conversations, automate and enhance customer experience processes and create micro engagements with their customers using the WhatsApp Business solution.

Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “WhatsApp has become a part of the day-to-day life of people all over the world in a very short span. It offers a host of features through its user-friendly interface. Considering the huge impact it has created in people’s lives, we at AU Bank, decided to use this platform for people to engage with our potential audience. While it is an important step in our mission to simplify banking through digital solutions, we are optimistic this will enhance the way people see banking in India.”

Deepak Goyal, COO at Karix Mobile explains, “Partnering with AU Bank to deliver this disruptive WhatsApp banking service was a privilege. Introducing banking services on a messaging app is always a challenging task, given that there are various applications and processes in the backend that need to be connected and automated securely. We take great pride in this deployment and are very excited to see how this service is received.”

WhatsApp as a platform has been accepted widely by India to communicate and interact for their daily needs. The Bank believes that there is still a lot of potential for businesses to use technology to connect with the Indian masses, especially in tier 2-4 locations, where WhatsApp plays an important role of removing hurdles of digital adoption.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

